Driver in custody after Linn County car chase

The sign outside of the LInn County Sheriff's Office in Cedar Rapids (Josh Scheinblum/KCRG)
The sign outside of the LInn County Sheriff's Office in Cedar Rapids (Josh Scheinblum/KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After 1 a.m. on Sunday morning a Linn County Sheriff’s Deputy tried to stop a blue Chrysler Town and Country Van driven by 51-year-old Maurice Campbell from Cedar Rapids who was traveling east on County Home Road near Alburnett Road for a traffic violation. The vehicle sped up and the sheriff’s deputy pursued. They continued east on County Home Road and then headed north on Highway 13. Another sheriff’s deputy was waiting at Highway 13 and used stop sticks to stop Campbell’s vehicle.

Campbell stopped a few minutes before 1:30 a.m. at Highway 13 and Scotland Road and was taken to the Linn County Jail. Campbell is charged with attempting to elude, driving while barred, and numerous other traffic charges. During the chase, the vehicle reached speeds close to 80 mph. There were no injuries or damage due to the incident.

