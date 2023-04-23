CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Another cold morning, with freezing temperatures expected again overnight.

Sunday and Sunday Night

It’s another cold morning across Eastern Iowa with temperatures in the low to mid 30s. A Freeze Warning is in affect through 8 am for areas along and south of Highway 20. However, temperatures are close to freezing all across Eastern Iowa, not just inside the Freeze Warning. We’ll be slightly warmer this afternoon than we were yesterday with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 40s and wind chills in the low 40s. We’ll have another Freeze Warning tonight as temperatures drop into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Another cold morning, but a tad warmer this afternoon (KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

The Workweek

We’ll wake up to a mix of sun and clouds Monday afternoon with highs reaching the mid to upper 50s. However, a few showers are possible late Monday afternoon and into Monday night. Showers are possible again Tuesday with a partly cloudy sky. Drier conditions move into the forecast Wednesday and Thursday before another low pressure system travels into the Northern Midwest. Showers are possible Friday and into next weekend.

