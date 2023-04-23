Show You Care
Ainsworth under boil order until further notice

Water faucet
Water faucet(MGN / Pixabay)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AINSWORTH, Iowa (KCRG) - Residents in Ainsworth are being advised to refrain from using tap water, without boiling it first, for the time being, due to a system disruption.

City officials said that the order would be in place until further notice, due to equipment repairs taking place. They blamed the issue on a lightning strike to the city’s water supply well, necessitating emergency repairs.

Any water that could be ingested, such as for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, or food preparation should be boiled or from a bottled source. To boil water to kill bacteria, bring it to a boil and let it continue for one minute. Then, allow it to cool if needed.

City officials would provide an update once bacterial samples were completed.

