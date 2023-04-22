TikTok challenge sends West Des Moines student to the hospital

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) -A student in West Des Moines was taken to the hospital after trying a TikTok challenge, KCCI repoted. It happened Friday morning at Valley Southwoods Freshman High.

The principal there said the challenge dares students to trip someone by pulling their legs out from under them.The student left school in an ambulance. The principal said parents should make sure their children know this challenge is dangerous.

