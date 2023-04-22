Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Special teams coordinator LeVar Woods helps continue the Hawkeye special teams standard

“We have the guys on this team we just don’t know their stories yet"
By Jack Lido
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - They have a lot to replace, but LeVar Woods is confident the Hawkeyes will be able to develop a new strong core of players.

“We have the guys on this team we just don’t know their stories yet,” Woods said.

In Iowa City, the path from inexperienced freshman to All-American almost always goes through Woods.

“It lends to the culture here, and the standard’s been set,” Woods said. “I didn’t set that standard it was set years ago.”

Woods points to players from Adrian Campbell and Shonn Green to Jack Campbell and Seth Benson as great players who “got their start” on special teams.

“When (Campbell and Benson are) setting the pace every day in practice, whether you’re talking about defense or special teams, that really helps. That says something about that guy,” Woods said. “Now it’s up to the rest of the guys to keep that standard moving.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kum & Go, an Iowa family-owned company, to be sold
Iowa City Police are seeking to identify individual
Iowa City Police seek public help in identifying person of interest in vandalism case
The Muscatine Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead in a vehicle...
Muscatine police find man dead in vehicle Thursday
Roger Escher charged in Washington County animal neglect case
Washington County officials make arrest in Nov. 2022 animal neglect case
Eli Griffin, a Georgia teenager who was left paralyzed after a crash, has died.
Teenager dies weeks after welcome home parade following crash that left him paralyzed

Latest News

Iowa OC Brian Ferentz says no major changes coming after dreadful offensive campaign
Iowa OC Brian Ferentz says no major changes coming after dreadful offensive campaign
The Iowa Hawkeyes mascot runs onto the field, leading the team before the start of an NCAA...
Univ. of Iowa lists ticket timeline and themes for 2023 home football games
Valparaiso head coach Matt Lottich, front right, looks on as players Sheldon Edwards (13) and...
Valpo’s Ben Krikke, MVC’s leading scorer, transfers to Iowa
Iowa’s Stevens kicks his strength up a notch heading into sophomore season
Iowa’s Stevens kicks his strength up a notch heading into sophomore season