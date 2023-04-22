Special teams coordinator LeVar Woods helps continue the Hawkeye special teams standard

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - They have a lot to replace, but LeVar Woods is confident the Hawkeyes will be able to develop a new strong core of players.

“We have the guys on this team we just don’t know their stories yet,” Woods said.

In Iowa City, the path from inexperienced freshman to All-American almost always goes through Woods.

“It lends to the culture here, and the standard’s been set,” Woods said. “I didn’t set that standard it was set years ago.”

Woods points to players from Adrian Campbell and Shonn Green to Jack Campbell and Seth Benson as great players who “got their start” on special teams.

“When (Campbell and Benson are) setting the pace every day in practice, whether you’re talking about defense or special teams, that really helps. That says something about that guy,” Woods said. “Now it’s up to the rest of the guys to keep that standard moving.”

