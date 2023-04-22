Single-engine plane crashes in Buffalo early Saturday

BUFFALO, Iowa (KWQC) - The Buffalo Police Department and other agencies responded early Saturday to a plane crash.

Buffalo police were dispatched around 1:40 a.m. to the 300 block of West Front Street, also known as Highway 22.

Officers learned a single-engine plane had an engine malfunction and the pilot was attempting to make an emergency landing on West Front Street.

According to police, one of the plane’s wings clipped a telephone pole and the plane crashed onto the railroad tracks.

The pilot and passenger were seen by medic and the scene and were released.

The police department was also assisted by the Buffalo Volunteer Fire Department, Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

No other information was released Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.