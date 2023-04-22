Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Single-engine plane crashes in Buffalo early Saturday

The Buffalo Police Department and other agencies responded early Saturday to a plane crash.
The Buffalo Police Department and other agencies responded early Saturday to a plane crash.(WPTA)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 8:20 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, Iowa (KWQC) - The Buffalo Police Department and other agencies responded early Saturday to a plane crash.

Buffalo police were dispatched around 1:40 a.m. to the 300 block of West Front Street, also known as Highway 22.

Officers learned a single-engine plane had an engine malfunction and the pilot was attempting to make an emergency landing on West Front Street.

According to police, one of the plane’s wings clipped a telephone pole and the plane crashed onto the railroad tracks.

The pilot and passenger were seen by medic and the scene and were released.

The police department was also assisted by the Buffalo Volunteer Fire Department, Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

No other information was released Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cristian Martinez, 20, of Muscatine.
Missing Muscatine man found dead following dayslong search
Eli Griffin, a Georgia teenager who was left paralyzed after a crash, has died.
Teenager dies weeks after welcome home parade following crash that left him paralyzed
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Iowa man who shot neighbor in lawnmower dispute sentenced
TikTok challenge sends West Des Moines student to the hospital
TikTok challenge sends West Des Moines student to the hospital
Banjo Block Construction
Company under investigation for child labor in Cedar Rapids cited for breaking labor rules in Indiana

Latest News

The sign outside of the LInn County Sheriff's Office in Cedar Rapids (Josh Scheinblum/KCRG)
Driver in custody after Linn County car chase
Memorial walk for Nohema Graber.
Fairfield heals while honoring slain teacher with annual memorial walk
PrideCon in Iowa City.
PrideCon provides community for LGBTQ+ students following legislative actions
Scouts at Merit Badge University.
Scouts attend 'Merit Badge University' at Mount Mercy
Cristian Martinez.
Iowa City officials believe body found in Iowa River is that of missing Muscatine man