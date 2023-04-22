Missing Muscatine man found dead following dayslong search

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City Police believe they have located a man’s body one week after he was last seen.

The body of Cristian Martinez, 20, of Muscatine, was apparently located in the Iowa River near Napoleon Park on the city’s south side. A public report led to officials searching the area, where they located the body in the water. Investigators are working toward an official positive identification of the body in coordination with the Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Martinez was reported missing after he was last seen in downtown Iowa City at around 12:56 a.m. on Saturday, April 15. Multiple search attempts had been unsuccessful up to this point.

A cause of death will be released after further investigation.

Iowa City officials recommended that those experiencing difficulty with this outcome to call or text the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline to reach a crisis counselor. Resources, including an online chat available 24 hours a day, can be found online.

