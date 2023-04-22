Show You Care
McNamara finds rhythm in 7-on-7 as Iowa showcases open spring practice

The Michigan transfer is recovering from knee surgery, but found a groove in the 7-on-7 drill.
By Jack Lido
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - All eyes were on Cade McNamara as the Hawkeyes took the field for their spring practice.

The Michigan transfer is recovering from knee surgery, but found a groove in the 7-on-7 drill.

“I won’t speak for everybody on our team, but I think they’ve all really embraced (McNamara),” head coach Kirk Ferentz said. “He is clearly our starter right now. It is not a debate.”

McNamara has quickly grown into a leader, even as a newcomer.

“This entire time I’ve been trying to earn the respect of my teammates, and I feel like I’ve gotten a lot of respect from the guys, cause I truly respect them,” McNamara said. “I’m not really trying to force anything I’m just gonna do what I can to help us win football games.”

McNamara has developed chemistry with a large tight end room, including Luke Lachey, Addison Ostrenga and former Michigan teammate Erik All.

On defense, the Hawkeyes were a little banged up. Without Logan Lee, Noah Shannon or Yahya Black, some second-unit players stepped up.

“Oh it’s awesome getting to rotate guys, stay fresh,” said junior defensive lineman Deontae Craig. “That’s just what you get with Iowa football, there’s a reason year-in-year-out we’re one of there’s to do what we do.”

