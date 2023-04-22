McGregor continues to prepare for flooding

MCGREGOR, Iowa (KCRG) - The McGregor City Crew worked with contractors to put up Hesco barriers on Main Street this past week. The Army Corps of Engineers was in McGregor and said that the town has done a good job preparing for floodwaters. The city has also plugged the manholes and the pumps have been activated and are constantly being monitored. The sewer system is hard a work and the city of McGregor is asking people to reduce water consumption until the water levels return to normal.

Starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday volunteers will help with sandbagging at the First Street parking lot close to Viserion Grain, this will obstruct traffic to South McGregor. South McGregor residents need to evacuate if they haven’t already.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.