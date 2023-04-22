Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

McGregor asks residents to limit water usage as Mississippi rises

Volunteers fill sandbags near Viserion Grain in McGregor on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Volunteers fill sandbags near Viserion Grain in McGregor on Saturday, April 22, 2023.(Courtesy: City of McGregor)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

McGREGOR, Iowa (KCRG) - As the Mississippi River continues to encroach on northeast Iowa communities, one is asking its residents to reduce water usage for the time being.

The City of McGregor asked its citizens on Saturday to voluntarily reduce water usage until the river recedes. The rising water has added extra stress to the city’s sewer system, so any reduction in water usage would help keep that system in working order.

Volunteers helped to fill sandbags at the First Street parking lot on Saturday morning. Contractors who were working in the community on a road construction project also lent their labor and power equipment to help fill HESCO barriers recently to help build up a wall against the rising water.

City officials said that they are monitoring the river’s rise and may need to expand the current flood barrier perimeter across B Street, in the area of Viserion Grain. This would restrict access by vehicle to parts of the south side of the city, which would lead to an evacuation for residents who have not yet left.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kum & Go, an Iowa family-owned company, to be sold
Iowa City Police are seeking to identify individual
Iowa City Police seek public help in identifying person of interest in vandalism case
The Muscatine Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead in a vehicle...
Muscatine police find man dead in vehicle Thursday
Roger Escher charged in Washington County animal neglect case
Washington County officials make arrest in Nov. 2022 animal neglect case
Eli Griffin, a Georgia teenager who was left paralyzed after a crash, has died.
Teenager dies weeks after welcome home parade following crash that left him paralyzed

Latest News

National Drug Take Back Day
Dubuque law enforcement collects hundreds of pounds of unused medication on take back day
A guide to mushrooms is in this week's Fareway Cooking Segment
A guide to mushrooms is in this week’s Fareway Cooking Segment
Heat wave in Thailand prompts warning to stay indoors
Heat wave in Thailand prompts warning to stay indoors
Explorers find WWII ship sunk with over 1,000 Allied POWs
Explorers find WWII ship sunk with over 1,000 Allied POWs