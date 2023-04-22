McGregor asks residents to limit water usage as Mississippi rises

McGREGOR, Iowa (KCRG) - As the Mississippi River continues to encroach on northeast Iowa communities, one is asking its residents to reduce water usage for the time being.

The City of McGregor asked its citizens on Saturday to voluntarily reduce water usage until the river recedes. The rising water has added extra stress to the city’s sewer system, so any reduction in water usage would help keep that system in working order.

Volunteers helped to fill sandbags at the First Street parking lot on Saturday morning. Contractors who were working in the community on a road construction project also lent their labor and power equipment to help fill HESCO barriers recently to help build up a wall against the rising water.

City officials said that they are monitoring the river’s rise and may need to expand the current flood barrier perimeter across B Street, in the area of Viserion Grain. This would restrict access by vehicle to parts of the south side of the city, which would lead to an evacuation for residents who have not yet left.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.