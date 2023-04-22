Mark Farley pleased as UNI look sharp in open spring game

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Coming off a 6-5 campaign in 2022, the UNI Panthers are looking to get back to the FCS playoffs.

The Panthers are returning quarterback Theo Day, who made the All-MVFC first team in 2022. He threw a pair of touchdowns in the exhibition.

Head coach Mark Farley wasn’t just happy with the play on the field, he said he loved the attitude of his team.

“It does everything,” Farely said. “The culture of our players right now, the camaraderie on offense and defense, man it’s as good as it’s ever been on any team I’ve had.”

“I think that’s the foundation. Now you gotta get ‘em lined up, and get the most out of them. But you need that first and foremost.”

Iowa opens their season on September 2nd visiting Iowa State.

