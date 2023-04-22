Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Mark Farley pleased as UNI look sharp in open spring game

The Panthers are returning quarterback Theo Day, who made the All-MVFC first team in 2022.
By Jack Lido
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Coming off a 6-5 campaign in 2022, the UNI Panthers are looking to get back to the FCS playoffs.

The Panthers are returning quarterback Theo Day, who made the All-MVFC first team in 2022. He threw a pair of touchdowns in the exhibition.

Head coach Mark Farley wasn’t just happy with the play on the field, he said he loved the attitude of his team.

“It does everything,” Farely said. “The culture of our players right now, the camaraderie on offense and defense, man it’s as good as it’s ever been on any team I’ve had.”

“I think that’s the foundation. Now you gotta get ‘em lined up, and get the most out of them. But you need that first and foremost.”

Iowa opens their season on September 2nd visiting Iowa State.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kum & Go, an Iowa family-owned company, to be sold
Iowa City Police are seeking to identify individual
Iowa City Police seek public help in identifying person of interest in vandalism case
The Muscatine Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead in a vehicle...
Muscatine police find man dead in vehicle Thursday
Roger Escher charged in Washington County animal neglect case
Washington County officials make arrest in Nov. 2022 animal neglect case
Eli Griffin, a Georgia teenager who was left paralyzed after a crash, has died.
Teenager dies weeks after welcome home parade following crash that left him paralyzed

Latest News

Iowa State's David Carr wrestles Missouri's Keegan O'Toole at the NCAA Wrestling Championships
Iowa’s Woods, Iowa State’s Carr, UNI’s Keckeisen lose in NCAA wrestling finals
UNI Logo
UNI women fall in MVC tournament semifinals 69-62
The logo for the University of Northern Iowa Panthers.
Mast scores 30, Bradley beats Northern Iowa in MVC tourney
Led by Lance Jones' 28 points, the Southern Illinois Salukis defeated the Northern Iowa...
Jones’ 28 lead Southern Illinois over Northern Iowa 86-63