La Porte City Golf Couse reopens for new season after sale and renovations

La Porte City, Iowa (KCRG) - After nearly 7 months of renovations and a change in management the La Porte City golf course held a grand reopening for the new season.

The previous owners announced they were going to sell the course as farmland in September -

But a group of people in town came together to raise enough money to buy it and keep it running.

Now a non-profit owns the course and they had several renovations done including everything from hiring new management and removing 50 trees on the course.

Staff says this place holds special memories for many in town.

Kevin Long, the Secretary Treasurer of Golf Court Board, said, “This is a vital part of this community in la port city there’s a lot of history here involved where we have grandparents as board members and regular members here who played out here and people have played for many many years we’re back and ready to roll.”

The La Porte City Golf Course says their first tournament of the year is scheduled for April 29th.

