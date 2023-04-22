A guide to mushrooms is in this week’s Fareway Cooking Segment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Whitney Hemmer talks about different kinds of mushrooms in this Fareway Cooking Segment.

The Blend

The Blend is a great simple cooking technique that combines finely chopped mushrooms with ground meat to make meals delicious and nutritious.

What are the benefits?

Taste

Increase vegetable consumption

Decrease calories and sodium

Extend portions

Save money

What’s the scale?

30% mushrooms in burgers, meatloaf or meatballs

40% mushrooms in ground meat dishes like tacos, burritos, or sloppy joes

70% mushrooms in one pot meals like chili

Types of Mushrooms

White (sliced and whole)

“the Social Butterfly” of mushrooms

Mild, earthy flavor

Brown

Baby Bella (sliced and whole)

Longer fridge life than white mushrooms

More robust flavor

Portabellini Mushroom (whole)

Larger than a baby bella, smaller than a portabella

Portabella

Largest fresh mushroom available (3-6 inches)

More mature baby bella (about 3 days older with more room to grow)

Longer fridge life than white mushroom

Less moisture than baby bella, giving it a thicker, more meat-like texture

AKA Grillabella

Shiitake

Rich, smokey flavor

Remove stems as they can be tough

Best cooked vs. raw

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.