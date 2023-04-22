Show You Care
A guide to mushrooms is in this week’s Fareway Cooking Segment

By Whitney Hemmer
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Whitney Hemmer talks about different kinds of mushrooms in this Fareway Cooking Segment.

The Blend

The Blend is a great simple cooking technique that combines finely chopped mushrooms with ground meat to make meals delicious and nutritious.

What are the benefits?

  • Taste
  • Increase vegetable consumption
  • Decrease calories and sodium
  • Extend portions
  • Save money

What’s the scale?

  • 30% mushrooms in burgers, meatloaf or meatballs
  • 40% mushrooms in ground meat dishes like tacos, burritos, or sloppy joes
  • 70% mushrooms in one pot meals like chili

Types of Mushrooms

White (sliced and whole)

  • “the Social Butterfly” of mushrooms
  • Mild, earthy flavor

Brown

  • Baby Bella (sliced and whole)
  • Longer fridge life than white mushrooms
  • More robust flavor
  • Portabellini Mushroom (whole)
  • Larger than a baby bella, smaller than a portabella
  • Portabella
  • Largest fresh mushroom available (3-6 inches)
  • More mature baby bella (about 3 days older with more room to grow)
  • Longer fridge life than white mushroom
  • Less moisture than baby bella, giving it a thicker, more meat-like texture
  • AKA Grillabella

Shiitake

  • Rich, smokey flavor
  • Remove stems as they can be tough
  • Best cooked vs. raw

