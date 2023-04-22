A guide to mushrooms is in this week’s Fareway Cooking Segment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Whitney Hemmer talks about different kinds of mushrooms in this Fareway Cooking Segment.
The Blend
The Blend is a great simple cooking technique that combines finely chopped mushrooms with ground meat to make meals delicious and nutritious.
What are the benefits?
- Taste
- Increase vegetable consumption
- Decrease calories and sodium
- Extend portions
- Save money
What’s the scale?
- 30% mushrooms in burgers, meatloaf or meatballs
- 40% mushrooms in ground meat dishes like tacos, burritos, or sloppy joes
- 70% mushrooms in one pot meals like chili
Types of Mushrooms
White (sliced and whole)
- “the Social Butterfly” of mushrooms
- Mild, earthy flavor
Brown
- Baby Bella (sliced and whole)
- Longer fridge life than white mushrooms
- More robust flavor
- Portabellini Mushroom (whole)
- Larger than a baby bella, smaller than a portabella
- Portabella
- Largest fresh mushroom available (3-6 inches)
- More mature baby bella (about 3 days older with more room to grow)
- Longer fridge life than white mushroom
- Less moisture than baby bella, giving it a thicker, more meat-like texture
- AKA Grillabella
Shiitake
- Rich, smokey flavor
- Remove stems as they can be tough
- Best cooked vs. raw
