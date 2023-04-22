Family of missing Muscatine man offering reward for safe return

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The family of Cristian Martinez is offering a hefty reward of $35,000 for information leading to his safe return.

Martinez was last seen walking west in the 100 block of W. Harrison Street on April 15th around 12:56 am. Officials believe Martinez might have been in the area between the 100 Block of W. Harrison Street and the Benton Street Bridge.

On Thursday, Police in Iowa City stated that they expanded the search area in their efforts to find him. Earlier this week more than 100 people gathered in the middle of Iowa City’s Pedestrian Mall to light candles and pray in the wake of his disappearance.

Anyone with information on Martinez’s whereabouts can contact the Iowa City Police Department directly at 319-356-5275.

Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is also providing the means for anyone with information on Martinez’s disappearance to share it anonymously.

