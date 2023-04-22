Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Faith lifted Pittsburgh Jews in long wait for massacre trial

Faith lifted Pittsburgh Jews in long wait for massacre trial
Faith lifted Pittsburgh Jews in long wait for massacre trial(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Three Jewish congregations in Pittsburgh are still waiting for justice four and a half years after the massacre that changed everything. On Oct. 27, 2018, a gunman invaded the Tree of Life synagogue and killed 11 worshippers from three congregations.

On Monday, jury selection is scheduled to begin in the federal trial of the suspect on charges including hate crimes resulting in death. But the three congregations have not been standing still in the years since the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history. They have resolutely defied the hatred that tried to destroy them. They have practiced their faith boldly, fought for gun safety policies and honored the dead.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kum & Go, an Iowa family-owned company, to be sold
Iowa City Police are seeking to identify individual
Iowa City Police seek public help in identifying person of interest in vandalism case
The Muscatine Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead in a vehicle...
Muscatine police find man dead in vehicle Thursday
Roger Escher charged in Washington County animal neglect case
Washington County officials make arrest in Nov. 2022 animal neglect case
FILE - Ikea currently has 51 stores and two plan-and-order points in the U.S.
Ikea to open 8 new US stores

Latest News

Potentially 40,428 certain Chevrolet Silverado medium-duty trucks could be affected by a...
‘Park outside’: GM recalls 40,000 pickups to fix fire risk
Explorers find WWII ship sunk with over 1,000 Allied POWs
Explorers find WWII ship sunk with over 1,000 Allied POWs
2024 Republican hopefuls set to meet with Iowa evangelicals
2024 Republican hopefuls set to meet with Iowa evangelicals
Frigid temperatures are causing "loon fallout" as birds are falling from the sky in Wisconsin.
Loon fallout: Weather causing birds to fall from sky in Wisconsin