Faith lifted Pittsburgh Jews in long wait for massacre trial

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Three Jewish congregations in Pittsburgh are still waiting for justice four and a half years after the massacre that changed everything. On Oct. 27, 2018, a gunman invaded the Tree of Life synagogue and killed 11 worshippers from three congregations.

On Monday, jury selection is scheduled to begin in the federal trial of the suspect on charges including hate crimes resulting in death. But the three congregations have not been standing still in the years since the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history. They have resolutely defied the hatred that tried to destroy them. They have practiced their faith boldly, fought for gun safety policies and honored the dead.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.