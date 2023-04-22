Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Dubuque law enforcement collects hundreds of pounds of unused medication on take back day

National Drug Take Back Day
National Drug Take Back Day(Source: West Central Health District)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials in Dubuque touted their participation in a national effort to properly dispose of unused medication on Saturday.

The Dubuque Drug Task Force and Asbury Police Department partnered in National Drug Take-Back Day, where agencies encourage citizens to turn in old or unused medications. Returns can be prescription and non-prescription medications, supplements, and other items. The agencies also took in unused syringes.

In the four-hour event, 297.8 pounds of drugs were turned into the Dubuque Law enforcement Center, along with 54.6 pounds of syringes.

A drop-box for prescription drugs is always available to residents to use at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center, located at 770 Iowa Street.

The event is a semi-annual initiative by the federal Drug Enforcement Agency.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kum & Go, an Iowa family-owned company, to be sold
Iowa City Police are seeking to identify individual
Iowa City Police seek public help in identifying person of interest in vandalism case
The Muscatine Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead in a vehicle...
Muscatine police find man dead in vehicle Thursday
Roger Escher charged in Washington County animal neglect case
Washington County officials make arrest in Nov. 2022 animal neglect case
Eli Griffin, a Georgia teenager who was left paralyzed after a crash, has died.
Teenager dies weeks after welcome home parade following crash that left him paralyzed

Latest News

A guide to mushrooms is in this week's Fareway Cooking Segment
A guide to mushrooms is in this week’s Fareway Cooking Segment
Heat wave in Thailand prompts warning to stay indoors
Heat wave in Thailand prompts warning to stay indoors
Explorers find WWII ship sunk with over 1,000 Allied POWs
Explorers find WWII ship sunk with over 1,000 Allied POWs
Faith lifted Pittsburgh Jews in long wait for massacre trial
Faith lifted Pittsburgh Jews in long wait for massacre trial