Dubuque law enforcement collects hundreds of pounds of unused medication on take back day

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials in Dubuque touted their participation in a national effort to properly dispose of unused medication on Saturday.

The Dubuque Drug Task Force and Asbury Police Department partnered in National Drug Take-Back Day, where agencies encourage citizens to turn in old or unused medications. Returns can be prescription and non-prescription medications, supplements, and other items. The agencies also took in unused syringes.

In the four-hour event, 297.8 pounds of drugs were turned into the Dubuque Law enforcement Center, along with 54.6 pounds of syringes.

A drop-box for prescription drugs is always available to residents to use at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center, located at 770 Iowa Street.

The event is a semi-annual initiative by the federal Drug Enforcement Agency.

