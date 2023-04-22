Company under investigation for child labor in Cedar Rapids cited for breaking labor rules in Indiana

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The construction company under investigation for allegations of using child labor at a Cedar Rapids job site has violated child labor laws in Indiana, according to documents TV9 received.

TWG Construction was given a warning for employing a 16-year-old boy in 2018. Multiple elected officials, the city of Cedar Rapids, the Iowa Finance Authority and the Iowa Economic Development Authority are asking the Iowa Division of Labor to investigate the developer, which is based in Indianapolis, for using child labor on an apartment complex in Cedar Rapids on Friday.

The complex called Banjo Block would add commercial space and 224 new housing units along with some additional commercial space downtown near the downtown library. It has received $6.5 Million in tax increment financing from the city of Cedar Rapids. The state of Iowa has provided the project with around $17 Million in federal housing tax credits and $900,000 in state redevelopment tax credits.

According to the United States Department of Labor, TWG Construction was also asked to pay around $80,000 to 20 employees in February 2019 after misclassifying workers and not paying the correct amount of wages on a federal housing project in Gary, Indiana. The city of Indianapolis also gave the company a warning after allegations of wage theft, which was made by their subcontractor in September 2019.

Deborah Durham, who is the director for the Iowa Finance Authority and the Iowa Economic Development Authority, said it became aware of safety, fire and child labor concerns from state lawmakers after a tour of the construction site.

“Our office supports and Iowa Division of Labor and Iowa OSHA investigation into the reported safety and child labor allegations and associated penalties issued by your department to the developer for any confirmed findings,” she wrote to Iowa Division of Labor Commissioner Rod Roberts.

City of Cedar Rapids City Manager Jeff Pomeranz said the city has also referred the case to the Iowa Division of Labor for Investigation in an email. He also said the city is reviewing the development agreement made with the developer on the property.

“The City Attorney is reviewing the Development Agreement associated with the project to determine what other next steps the City can take regarding this matter,” Pomeranz wrote. “Additionally, we are looking at what language and safety mechanisms can be included in future development agreements to address similar challenges.”

According to the City of Cedar Rapids Building Services Department, it performs regular onsite inspections to evaluate for Building Code compliance when requested. According to records from a city spokesperson, three inspections occurred since lawmakers visited the site on April 14.

Those records show mixed results due to the amount of fire stopping, which is a material used to seal around openings to stop fires and toxic gasses.

The City of Cedar Rapids Building Services Department said the general contractor is responsible for worker and site safety, which is enforced by the Iowa Workforce Development and Iowa OSHA.

The Iowa Division of Labor hasn’t responded to TV9′s request over the past week.

An official with the Iowa Workforce Development said it has three misclassification auditors to determine if employers are identified as independent contractors rather than employees to avoid paying taxes or not follow certain employment laws. The official said an average investigation takes around 10 weeks, but it could go on for more than six months because it needs time to review around four years of documents, ask questions of the employer, and send out questionnaires to workers.

Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks (D), who was on the tour with lawmakers last Friday, said it wanted the county to assist the city of Cedar Rapids with any efforts to investigate the group. He said it’s challenging to investigate worker misclassification, wage theft and child labor laws for a variety of reasons in a text message.

“Violators are not exactly broadcasting their practices so authorities need to know it’s happening,” Maybanks wrote. “This requires a whistleblower who may often be the exploited person relying on the job and income to survive. Often these folks are undocumented, they run the risk of becoming the subject of a separate investigation if they report.

He also said the victims could already be gone by the time investigators respond and there is little to no documentation available for law enforcement if workers are paid in cash.

TWG Construction didn’t respond to the TV9′s request for comment by publication.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.