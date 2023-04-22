Community rallies around bar impacted by Mississippi flood waters

EAST DUBUQUE, Illinois (KCRG) - The Mississippi River has risen to nearly 20 feet at the railroad bridge in Dubuque. It’s expected to reach major flood stage 21.5 feet next week.

When the river gets this high, most of the homes and businesses on the river side of the East Dubuque levee take on water. The rising Mississippi River forced the Millennium Bar and Marina to close its doors.

“It’s really hard right now, I can’t sugarcoat it,” said Owner Samantha Trentz.

Trentz said they started the business with the idea that the river would draw in business.

“It’s our little hidden gem in the backwaters of the Mississippi,” she said. “It’s our little shack.”

However, the water has drowned businesses. The road leading to the bar is flooded and Trentz said there were about 2 feet of water on the lower level.

“We had to move everything out of the lower level, and the restaurant and bar are actually upstairs,” she said. “It’s really hard. This is our livelihood, our passion, and we have no idea when you’re going to open again or what the damage is going to be.”

While it’s unclear how much damage there will be, this is only one of the challenges Trentz has faced while trying to start her new business: the flood of 2019, the 2020 pandemic, a drought, and inflation.

“My motto is day by day,” she said. “At this point, we’re just doing the best we can.”

Watching her small business continue to struggle because of matters out of her control hasn’t been easy; however, seeing all the support as they continue to keep the business afloat has been heartwarming.

A lot of volunteers came in to get everything moved, a lot of boaters just showing up asking what we need without even reaching out to them,” said Trentz. “It’s the world’s best feeling.”

Trentz said they would have to wait to re-open the bar until the water receded so they can start to clean up the damage from the flood. Water levels were expected to continue to climb into next week.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.