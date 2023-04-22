CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -It will be a bit chilly this weekend with freezing overnight temperatures possible again Saturday night.

Saturday & Saturday Night

It’s a cold morning across Eastern Iowa with temperatures in the low 30s and isolated snow showers. Isolated rain and snow showers will continue through the morning and switch to all rain this afternoon. It will be a cold and blustery day as temperatures will only reach the low 40s with wind gusts higher than 30. Temperatures will be below freezing again overnight in the upper 20s and low 30s. Therefore, a Freeze Watch has been issued for part of Eastern Iowa from late Saturday night until Monday morning. However, below freezing temperatures are expected over our entire area, not just inside the Freeze Watch.

A chilly start to the weekend (KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Sunday

Sunday morning we’ll wake up to a partly cloudy sky. It will be a tad warmer and less windy tomorrow with highs reaching the upper 40s and low 50s.

Next Week

Another round of showers is possible at the beginning of the workweek with highs staying in the 50s both on Monday and Tuesday. Another round of showers and storms are possible at the end of the week as another low-pressure system moves through the Northern Midwest.

