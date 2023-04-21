Show You Care
Windy and chilly today, downright cold this weekend

We'll start off with some sunshine today, but a second cold front will increase the clouds (and the wind) later this morning.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a cooler and windy one across eastern Iowa today. While the sky starts off clear and sunny, plan on clouds to fill right back in as a cold front plows south right into us. Within a few of these clouds, there might be an isolated shower. If it happens, it’d be in the late afternoon and early evening and many of us won’t even see that.

Frost risk for Saturday morning, April 22, 2023.
Frost risk for Saturday morning, April 22, 2023.(KCRG)

Tonight into tomorrow morning, freezing conditions are likely and Freeze Watches and Freeze Warnings have been issued through the weekend. Tomorrow and tomorrow night look particularly cold and a few flurries may fly in the arctic air. Plan on highs tomorrow only around 40. In fact, this looks like it might be outright winter coat weather, especially if you’ll be participating in any outdoor sports or events. Wind chills will easily be in the lower 20s for a time on Saturday morning and possibly drop to the upper teens for a period of time.

Wind chill forecast, valid for Saturday, April 22nd, 2023.
Wind chill forecast, valid for Saturday, April 22nd, 2023.(KCRG)

There is a shower chance early next week as a weak front moves across the upper Midwest, otherwise, plan on chilly air to persist likely for the rest of the month. Highs next week will generally stay in the 50s with overnight lows in the mid-upper 30s.

Temperature outlook for later April.
Temperature outlook for later April.(KCRG)

