Washington County officials make arrest in Nov. 2022 animal neglect case

Roger Escher charged in Washington County animal neglect case(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa man has been charged nearly five months after over 150 farm animals were removed from a farm in the 2200 block of 170th St.

According to the criminal complaint, law enforcement and the Iowa Farm Sanctuary was called out to the farm back in November 2022 for a welfare check, after an individual notified them they had seen a deceased lamb in the same spot on the farm for around one week.

The Iowa Farm Sanctuary stated that conditions were “deplorable” with starving sheep, goats, and pigs found living among other dead animals with no access to adequate food or water. The organization said that “over 100 animals and many more” were deceased.

Upon returning to the property with proper help and rescue equipment, officials noted that the defendant 76-year-old Roger Escher was using a skid steer to scoop up deceased animals. Officials believed this was “...to hide them from this investigation...”

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office also noted that there were hogs freely roaming around the property, and that in the previous six years, they had received multiple calls about motorists in the area hitting hogs.

Escher was charged with 25 counts of animal neglect.

