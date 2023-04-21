Rural Iowa mail carriers express concern over how compensation is determined

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Rural mail carriers in Iowa are voicing concerns at the Capitol about how their compensation is determined.

They are calling for transparency from the U.S. Postal Service after they say a new system could lose workers thousands of dollars a year.

Rural postal carriers have an evaluated pay system.

They get paid for what they do during the day, taking into account the number of parcels, and how far they walk.

Now, a new evaluation system is now being implemented, and workers say it wasn’t a joint decision with the mail carriers Union.

According to the Union’s website, the USPS has also refused to provide data ensuring this new system is paying people the correct amount.

“All we want is for them to verify that these numbers are correct. If they’re correct, they’re correct, but there’s no way for us to verify it,” said the mail carrier.

The USPS has released a statement, saying parties have been working together for years to implement this new system, and they will continue to share data and information throughout the process.

