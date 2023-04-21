Muscatine police find man dead in vehicle Thursday

Show You Care
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead in a vehicle Thursday night.

Officers responded around 6 p.m. to a report of a medical emergency in the parking lot of Arby’s, 412 Cleveland St.

Police said the man’s cause of death is unknown but foul play is not suspected. Police have not released the name of the man as of Friday morning.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Casey Jensen at 563-263-9922 ext. 614.

