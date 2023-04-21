GALLERY: MFL MarMac High School helps Marquette prepare for flooding

MARQUETTE, Iowa (KCRG) - Marquette may be a small community, but people came together to help prepare for what could be near record-breaking water levels on the Mississippi River.

The river reached 20 feet on Friday and it’s expected to continue to rise a few more feet by the end of next week. That had students hard at work from M-F-L Marc-Mac High School... filling sandbags under Marquette-Joliet Bridge.

“I’m really glad that our community could be able to support through all of our sports we’ve done through all our four years and to be able to help our community again,” said Austin, a student at MFL MarMac High School. “It’s nice I mean they help us we have to help them.”

“Living around here I know that if it floods it’s gonna hurt a lot of business and I want to prevent as much damage as possible so helping out here makes me feel like I’m contributing to a bigger cause,” said Averey, a student at the high school.

Dan Anderson is the football coach and science teacher at the school. He says this preparation is crucial for not only Marquette but for neighboring cities as well.

“Some of these sandbags might end up across the river Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin and that’s fine anybody who needs them can come get them and protect their property and anything we can do to help out some families,” said Anderson.

More than 100 students came out to help. They were able to get through 10 trucks full of sand - that’s 170 tons. Anderson says he’s grateful for what the school did to help.

“I’m proud of the kids volunteering and we got our superintendent, principal, bus director everybody is down here helping out it’s not just students,” said Anderson, “we got students and coaches, administrators everybody is helping out.”

Work wrapped up around 2 in the afternoon. Now those sandbags are ready under the bridge for people who need them.

