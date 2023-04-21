Show You Care
Marion City Council approves adding traffic cameras

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, the Marion City Council approved a resolution that would put traffic cameras in various parts of the city in an attempt to curb speeding.

A list of locations for where the cameras will be deployed has not yet been set and will still need approval from the Council. Previous discussions have mentioned the intersection of Highways 13, 151, and 100 as possibilities.

The city outlined the penalties for speeding past a traffic camera as follows:

Miles Per Hour Above Speed LimitCivil FineConstruction Zone
5 to 10$50$100
11 to 20$75$150
21 to 25$100$200
26 to 30$250$500
31 or more$500$750

A vehicle owner who has been issued an automated traffic citation may challenge the citation.

If the recipient of a citation does not either pay the fine by the due date stated on the original citation or successfully challenge the citation, the City may file a municipal infraction against the Vehicle Owner in accordance with Marion City Code.

