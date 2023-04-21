Marion City Council approves adding traffic cameras

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, the Marion City Council approved a resolution that would put traffic cameras in various parts of the city in an attempt to curb speeding.

A list of locations for where the cameras will be deployed has not yet been set and will still need approval from the Council. Previous discussions have mentioned the intersection of Highways 13, 151, and 100 as possibilities.

The city outlined the penalties for speeding past a traffic camera as follows:

Miles Per Hour Above Speed Limit Civil Fine Construction Zone 5 to 10 $50 $100 11 to 20 $75 $150 21 to 25 $100 $200 26 to 30 $250 $500 31 or more $500 $750

A vehicle owner who has been issued an automated traffic citation may challenge the citation.

If the recipient of a citation does not either pay the fine by the due date stated on the original citation or successfully challenge the citation, the City may file a municipal infraction against the Vehicle Owner in accordance with Marion City Code.

