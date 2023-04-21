Man who performed autopsy testifies in trial for Cedar Rapids man accused of killing woman

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Day two of testimony is underway in the trial of the Cedar Rapids man charged with killing a 22-year-old woman inside his home in April 2022.

Arthur Flowers is charged with first degree murder in the death of Emily Leonard.

Investigators say Flowers called the police, saying a woman overdosed inside his home. However, when officers arrived, they found Leonard’s body with extensive head injuries.

Investigators say they believe he beat Leonard to death, but at this time the motive is unclear.

Jurors on Friday heard from Jacob Smith, the associate state medical examiner who performed Leonard’s autopsy on April 4, 2022.

He said the autopsy shows multiple injuries throughout Leonard’s body, including severe injuries to her head.

He also said swinging some kind of object with significant force would cause the same kind of fractures found during Leonard’s autopsy.

Leonard also had injuries to her hands and forearms, which Smith said indicate she may have been trying to defend herself.

