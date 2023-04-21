Show You Care
La Porte City Golf Club to hold reopening after being saved by local efforts

The La Porte City Golf Club is set to hold a grand opening ceremony Friday after local people raised enough money to save the course.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LA PORTE CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The La Porte City Golf Club is set to hold a grand opening ceremony Friday after local people raised enough money to save the course.

In the fall of 2022, the Golf Club announced it was going to be closing, and sold off as farm land.

Over the course of just nine days, individuals and local businesses raised enough money to buy it back.

A nonprofit was formed, and work has been ongoing to make sure the club is set up for future success.

A ceremony will be held today starting at 5:30 p.m.

