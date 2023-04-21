Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Kum & Go, an Iowa family-owned company, to be sold

((Source: KAIT-TV))
By KTIV Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - The family-owned convenience store chain Kum & Go has agreed to sell its gas stations and stores.

Announced April 21 in a press release, “Maverik - Adventure’s First Stop” will acquire Kum & Go from its parent company, the Krause Group. As part of this deal, Maverik will also acquire Solar Transport, a tank truck carrier and logistic provider, also owned by the Krause Group.

Maverik will acquire Kum & Go’s over 400 locations across 13 states. The financial terms of this deal have not been disclosed.

Kum & Go has been a family business for over 60 years. It was first started in Hampton, Iowa and its current headquarters is based in Des Moines, Iowa.

“This is the most momentous day in the 63-year history of our family business,” said Tanner Krause, President and CEO of Kum & Go. “My family has worked for four generations to create and build Kum & Go into a business that has done an incredible amount of good for our people, for Iowa and beyond.”

Maverik - Adventure’s Fuel Stop is also a family-owned company and has nearly 400 convenience store locations in 12 western states, with locations also in Nebraska and South Dakota.

“We have long admired the Kum & Go brand,” said Chuck Maggelet, the president and Chief Adventure Guide of Maverik. “Kyle (Krause) and Tanner, and the generations before them, have built an exceptional business that pairs quality with convenience and puts people first. We are honored to carry their legacy forward as we build on Kum & Go’s strong operating and innovation capabilities and expand our adventurous convenience experience.”

The deal is expected to close in the next few months. Once finished, Maverik would have over 800 locations across 20 states.

KTIV has reached out to Kum & Go and Maverik to ask if the names of the Kum & Go stores will change after the deal is finalized and if any of the stores will close after the transfer. In their reply, they stated, “We do not have any further comment beyond the news release today.”

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said Trevon Sanders, 21, faces multiple charges including eluding and child endangerment...
Iowa State Patrol airplane helps lead to arrest in high speed Cedar Rapids police chase
Iowa City Police are seeking to identify individual
Iowa City Police seek public help in identifying person of interest in vandalism case
Cedar Rapids police investigating after minor injured in shooting
Police say a Home Depot employee was killed trying to stop a theft at a California store.
Home Depot employee killed trying to stop theft
Pinpoint Futurecast, valid at 8am, Thursday morning, April 20, 2023.
Risk of strong to severe storms continues through early afternoon

Latest News

Day two of testimony is underway in the trial of the Cedar Rapids man charged with killing a...
Man who performed autopsy testifies in trial for Cedar Rapids man accused of killing woman
Kara Grafft, an education liaison at Four Oaks, joins us to talk about social-emotional...
What social-emotional learning in the classroom is, why it's important
Day two of testimony is underway in the trial of the Cedar Rapids man charged with killing a...
Man who performed autopsy testifies on day 2 of trial for Cedar Rapids man accused of killing woman
Sara-Anne Severson, with the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Master Gardener...
Everything to know about the Iowa State Univ. Extension and Outreach Master Gardener Program