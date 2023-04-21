Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Iowa City Animal Services: More stray cats roaming neighborhoods

Iowa City Animal Services said they are seeing more stray cats roaming through neighborhoods as the weather gets warmer.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City Animal Services said they are seeing more stray cats roaming through neighborhoods as the weather gets warmer.

Unneutered pet cats and stray cats are roaming around more as the animals seek partners during mating season.

Animal Services Officer Devon Strief said people need to know what to do if they come into contact with feral cats or kittens.

Stray kittens can sometimes be seen without their mother for hours.

“They can go 10 to 12 hours, like I said, but if you’re going to give them something, it should be a kitten milk replacement, and you definitely shouldn’t be giving them anything without talking to a veterinarian or your local shelter first,” Strief said.

If you find a stray cat, a local veterinarian can check if they have been microchipped so you can return it to their owner.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said Trevon Sanders, 21, faces multiple charges including eluding and child endangerment...
Iowa State Patrol airplane helps lead to arrest in high speed Cedar Rapids police chase
Cedar Rapids police investigating after minor injured in shooting
Iowa City Police are seeking to identify individual
Iowa City Police seek public help in identifying person of interest in vandalism case
Police say a Home Depot employee was killed trying to stop a theft at a California store.
Home Depot employee killed trying to stop theft
Pinpoint Futurecast, valid at 8am, Thursday morning, April 20, 2023.
Risk of strong to severe storms continues through early afternoon

Latest News

The La Porte City Golf Club is set to hold a grand opening ceremony Friday after local people...
La Porte City Golf Club to hold reopening after being saved by local efforts
Iowa City Animal Services said they are seeing more stray cats roaming through neighborhoods as...
Iowa City Animal Services: More stray cats roaming neighborhoods
The La Porte City Golf Club is set to hold a grand opening ceremony Friday after local people...
La Porte City Golf Club to hold reopening after being saved by local efforts
Rural mail carriers in Iowa are voicing concerns at the Capitol about how their compensation is...
Rural Iowa mail carriers express concern over how compensation is determined