Iowa City Animal Services: More stray cats roaming neighborhoods

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City Animal Services said they are seeing more stray cats roaming through neighborhoods as the weather gets warmer.

Unneutered pet cats and stray cats are roaming around more as the animals seek partners during mating season.

Animal Services Officer Devon Strief said people need to know what to do if they come into contact with feral cats or kittens.

Stray kittens can sometimes be seen without their mother for hours.

“They can go 10 to 12 hours, like I said, but if you’re going to give them something, it should be a kitten milk replacement, and you definitely shouldn’t be giving them anything without talking to a veterinarian or your local shelter first,” Strief said.

If you find a stray cat, a local veterinarian can check if they have been microchipped so you can return it to their owner.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.