Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Eldora woman dies in rollover crash in Waterloo

An Eldora woman died in a crash in Waterloo Wednesday night.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - An Eldora woman died in a crash in Waterloo Wednesday night.

Police said it happened at the intersection of Hoff and Shaulis road at around 6 p.m.

The crash report said the driver, later identified as Kelly Good, 49, was ejected from a side window as the car rolled.

First responders took her to the hospital, where she died.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said Trevon Sanders, 21, faces multiple charges including eluding and child endangerment...
Iowa State Patrol airplane helps lead to arrest in high speed Cedar Rapids police chase
Iowa City Police are seeking to identify individual
Iowa City Police seek public help in identifying person of interest in vandalism case
Cedar Rapids police investigating after minor injured in shooting
Police say a Home Depot employee was killed trying to stop a theft at a California store.
Home Depot employee killed trying to stop theft
Pinpoint Futurecast, valid at 8am, Thursday morning, April 20, 2023.
Risk of strong to severe storms continues through early afternoon

Latest News

An Eldora woman died in a crash in Waterloo Wednesday night.
Eldora woman dies in rollover crash in Waterloo
Rural mail carriers in Iowa are voicing concerns at the Capitol about how their compensation is...
Rural Iowa mail carriers express concern over how compensation is determined
The La Porte City Golf Club is set to hold a grand opening ceremony Friday after local people...
La Porte City Golf Club to hold reopening after being saved by local efforts
Iowa City Animal Services said they are seeing more stray cats roaming through neighborhoods as...
Iowa City Animal Services: More stray cats roaming neighborhoods