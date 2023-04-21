Eldora woman dies in rollover crash in Waterloo
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - An Eldora woman died in a crash in Waterloo Wednesday night.
Police said it happened at the intersection of Hoff and Shaulis road at around 6 p.m.
The crash report said the driver, later identified as Kelly Good, 49, was ejected from a side window as the car rolled.
First responders took her to the hospital, where she died.
The investigation remains ongoing.
