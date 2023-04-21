East Dubuque residents prepare for flooding as Mississippi River continues to rise

EAST DUBUQUE, Illinois (KCRG) - The Mississippi River is rising and threatening some homes and businesses in East Dubuque, Illinois.

According to the National Weather Service, river levels cleared 18 and a half feet today; that’s moderate flood stage. It’s predicted to be at a major flood stage next week.

Water levels were already creeping into people’s homes, flooding garages, and inching up exterior stairwells Thursday. People started moving their belongings to safety but worried about how much more the river would rise.

Dave Splinter and his brother were moving everything out of their East Dubuque businesses, Splinter Race Craft and Splinter Heating and Air Conditioning, as water levels inched closer and closer.

“It’s ungodly, I mean everything I’ve got is heavy,” he said.

The two have worked out of the building for nearly 50 years; they’re no strangers to clearing the entire building due to flooding.

“If we still had my office here, we had all that written out, but we probably emptied this building 22, 23, 24 times,” he said.

This year, his worry is that he doesn’t know what to prepare for. As of right now, the National Weather Service can only offer a range for the river’s crest, since it’s still over a week away.

“We’re not hearing anything,” said Splinter. “I have no clue, as far as I know, this could be another 28.8 like it was in ‘65,” he said.

Matt Wilson, Senior Service Hydrologist at the National Weather Service in the Quad Cities gave this statement saying:

“Our message this spring has been that the severity of flooding will be determined by the pace of the snowmelt and any additional heavy precipitation events. Significant precipitation did occur recently in the upper portion of the Mississippi basin, and this has pushed the crest forecast higher”

It’s that unknown that keeps Dave and others living along the river preparing for the worst.

It’s tough, when you look around at the stuff, you can imagine what’s in here,” said Splinter.

