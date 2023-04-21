Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

East Dubuque residents prepare for flooding as Mississippi River continues to rise

River levels cleared 18 and a half feet on Thursday; that’s moderate flood stage. It’s predicted to be at a major flood stage next week.
By Brian Tabick
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST DUBUQUE, Illinois (KCRG) - The Mississippi River is rising and threatening some homes and businesses in East Dubuque, Illinois.

According to the National Weather Service, river levels cleared 18 and a half feet today; that’s moderate flood stage. It’s predicted to be at a major flood stage next week.

Water levels were already creeping into people’s homes, flooding garages, and inching up exterior stairwells Thursday. People started moving their belongings to safety but worried about how much more the river would rise.

Dave Splinter and his brother were moving everything out of their East Dubuque businesses, Splinter Race Craft and Splinter Heating and Air Conditioning, as water levels inched closer and closer.

“It’s ungodly, I mean everything I’ve got is heavy,” he said.

The two have worked out of the building for nearly 50 years; they’re no strangers to clearing the entire building due to flooding.

“If we still had my office here, we had all that written out, but we probably emptied this building 22, 23, 24 times,” he said.

This year, his worry is that he doesn’t know what to prepare for. As of right now, the National Weather Service can only offer a range for the river’s crest, since it’s still over a week away.

“We’re not hearing anything,” said Splinter. “I have no clue, as far as I know, this could be another 28.8 like it was in ‘65,” he said.

Matt Wilson, Senior Service Hydrologist at the National Weather Service in the Quad Cities gave this statement saying:

“Our message this spring has been that the severity of flooding will be determined by the pace of the snowmelt and any additional heavy precipitation events. Significant precipitation did occur recently in the upper portion of the Mississippi basin, and this has pushed the crest forecast higher”

It’s that unknown that keeps Dave and others living along the river preparing for the worst.

It’s tough, when you look around at the stuff, you can imagine what’s in here,” said Splinter.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honor and Respect is raising money to help keep K9 Kain with his family
Local company starts fundraiser to help keep police K9 with family
Police said Trevon Sanders, 21, faces multiple charges including eluding and child endangerment...
Iowa State Patrol airplane helps lead to arrest in high speed Cedar Rapids police chase
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
Boatman was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison. He agreed to pay $74,231.34 in...
Iowa man sentenced to prison for embezzlement and theft of labor union assets
Connect CR released new renderings showcasing the upcoming Alliant Energy LightLine bridge in a...
See new renderings of the Alliant Energy LightLine pedestrian bridge coming to Cedar Rapids

Latest News

Iowa Board of Regents has approved the request from the University of Iowa to make repairs to...
Board of Regents approve plan in tornado recovery for Univ. of Iowa research lab
Iowa OC Brian Ferentz says no major changes coming after dreadful offensive campaign
Iowa OC Brian Ferentz says no major changes coming after dreadful offensive campaign
Marquette prepares for potential flooding
Marquette prepares for potential flooding
Marquette prepares for potential flooding
Marquette prepares for potential flooding