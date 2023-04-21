Show You Care
Cool and windy today, even cooler this weekend

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today is a bit cooler and we’ll keep trending temperatures down into the weekend.

TODAY: Look for clouds to build in this afternoon as a cold front moves in. An isolated shower cannot be entirely ruled out with this front late this afternoon into the evening, but most of us won’t see much of anything. The cold air behind the front will be much more noticeable.

It will be a cool and blustery weekend for eastern Iowa.
It will be a cool and blustery weekend for eastern Iowa.

COLD NIGHTS AHEAD: Tonight, lows dip to the lower 30s and upper 20s across eastern Iowa. In fact, freezing conditions are expected over the next several nights. If you have sensitive plants outside already, you’ll want to bring pots into the garage and to cover up any tender vegetation in the ground with a sheet if possible. We won’t rebound much this weekend either and gusty winds continue to make it feel even cooler. Wind chills early Saturday will likely be in the low to mid 20s through about 10 am - bundle up for any outdoor sporting events! Plan on highs tomorrow only around 40 with blustery winds continuing and keeping wind chills in the 30s most of the day. A stray flurry or spotty rain shower is possible during the day too.

Freezing temperatures are expected over the next few nights.
Freezing temperatures are expected over the next few nights.

LOOKING AHEAD: There is a shower chance early next week as a weak front moves across the upper Midwest, otherwise, plan on chilly air to persist likely for the rest of the month. Highs next week will generally stay in the 50s with overnight lows in the mid-upper 30s.

Temperature outlook for later April.
Temperature outlook for later April.

