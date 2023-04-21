Clive Man charged for defrauding elderly individuals, money laundering

CLIVE, Iowa (KCRG) - On April 19th, 2023, a federal grand jury charged an Iowa man with defrauding 12 victims in the Midwest area.

According to the indictment, 46-year-old Zachary Flaherty used his position as an insurance agent and annuity salesperson to steal money from elderly individuals and their retirement savings.

Flaherty allegedly misrepresented and concealed information from his clients. After they agreed to invest money with him, Flaherty continued to misrepresent information regarding the returns they were earning, the amount they invested with him, and the costs associated with withdrawing funds or canceling investments.

Court records indicate that Flaherty encouraged victims to write checks to him personally, and then instead of depositing or investing the funds on the victim’s behalf, he deposited the funds in accounts he controlled. He then used that money for his own purpose and benefit, buying a boat and paying his mortgage and vehicle loans. Flaherty also submitted paperwork to insurance companies containing forged policyholder signatures.

The 12 victims lost reportedly over $900,000 in charges, taxes, and fees in relation to their annuities, and wrote checks to Flaherty personally and his businesses which totaled over $1,000,000.

Flaherty is charged with:

17 counts of mail and wire fraud,

1 count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud

2 counts of money laundering over $10,000

He faces up to 20 years in prison on each count if convicted.

