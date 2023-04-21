Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Clive Man charged for defrauding elderly individuals, money laundering

The 12 victims lost reportedly over $900,000 in charges, taxes, and fees in relation to their...
The 12 victims lost reportedly over $900,000 in charges, taxes, and fees in relation to their annuities, and wrote checks to Flaherty personally and his businesses which totaled over $1,000,000.(Envato)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLIVE, Iowa (KCRG) - On April 19th, 2023, a federal grand jury charged an Iowa man with defrauding 12 victims in the Midwest area.

According to the indictment, 46-year-old Zachary Flaherty used his position as an insurance agent and annuity salesperson to steal money from elderly individuals and their retirement savings.

Flaherty allegedly misrepresented and concealed information from his clients. After they agreed to invest money with him, Flaherty continued to misrepresent information regarding the returns they were earning, the amount they invested with him, and the costs associated with withdrawing funds or canceling investments.

Court records indicate that Flaherty encouraged victims to write checks to him personally, and then instead of depositing or investing the funds on the victim’s behalf, he deposited the funds in accounts he controlled. He then used that money for his own purpose and benefit, buying a boat and paying his mortgage and vehicle loans. Flaherty also submitted paperwork to insurance companies containing forged policyholder signatures.

The 12 victims lost reportedly over $900,000 in charges, taxes, and fees in relation to their annuities, and wrote checks to Flaherty personally and his businesses which totaled over $1,000,000.

Flaherty is charged with:

  • 17 counts of mail and wire fraud,
  • 1 count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud
  • 2 counts of money laundering over $10,000

He faces up to 20 years in prison on each count if convicted.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said Trevon Sanders, 21, faces multiple charges including eluding and child endangerment...
Iowa State Patrol airplane helps lead to arrest in high speed Cedar Rapids police chase
Iowa City Police are seeking to identify individual
Iowa City Police seek public help in identifying person of interest in vandalism case
Cedar Rapids police investigating after minor injured in shooting
Police say a Home Depot employee was killed trying to stop a theft at a California store.
Home Depot employee killed trying to stop theft
Pinpoint Futurecast, valid at 8am, Thursday morning, April 20, 2023.
Risk of strong to severe storms continues through early afternoon

Latest News

Roger Escher charged in Washington County animal neglect case
Washington County officials make arrest in Nov. 2022 animal neglect case
Marion to approves of adding traffic cameras
Marion to approves of adding traffic cameras
Liquor License
City of Marion agrees to renew Cocktails and Company liquor license
Police vehicles stand parked near Cocktails & Company, a bar in Marion, on Friday, March 17,...
City of Marion agrees to renew Cocktails and Company’s liquor license amid shooting incident