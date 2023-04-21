City of Marion agrees to renew Cocktails and Company’s liquor license amid shooting incident

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, the Marion City Council renewed Cocktails and Company’s liquor license under the agreement that certain concessions would be made.

On March 17th, police responded to Cocktails and Company for a report of a shooting at the bar. U.S. Marshals arrested Duval Walker Jr., 32, of Cedar Rapids, in connection to the shooting which killed 32-year-old Cameron Barnes.

According to the agreement, Cocktails and Company acknowledged that the City could “reasonably prove at a hearing that there were conditions that would support a suspension of the license.” However, under the consent order, both the City and bar agreed that for the next year Cocktails and Company would:

Modify its hours of operation to close at midnight instead of 2:00 am

Limit capacity to 75% as follows: 171 people inside and 72 people on the patios

Not hire, sponsor, or allow live music or DJs to perform on the premises

A failure to comply with these modifications could leave the bar open to an emergency suspension of its liquor license.

