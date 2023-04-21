Chilly Weekend Weather

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - More clouds than sunshine are expected this weekend. In fact, this will be the coolest April weekend we have seen this year.

TONIGHT: Tonight brings our first of-the-weekend frost chance. It looks like frosty conditions will also be around on Sunday and Monday mornings with lows in the 20s and lower 30s. If you have sensitive plants outside already, you’ll want to bring pots into the garage and cover up any tender vegetation in the ground with a sheet if possible.

Freezing temperatures are expected over the next few nights. (KCRG)

BLUSTERY AND COOL: We won’t rebound much this weekend either and gusty winds continue to make it feel even cooler. Wind chills early Saturday will likely be in the low to mid-20s through about 10 am - bundle up for any outdoor sporting events! Plan on highs tomorrow only around 40 with blustery winds continuing and keeping wind chills in the 30s most of the day. A stray flurry or spotty rain shower is possible during the day too. Sunday also remains cool be it with a brighter sky.

Saturday morning chills in the 20s (KCRG)

ENDING APRIL: There is a shower chance early next week as a weak front moves across the upper Midwest, otherwise, plan on chilly air to persist likely for the rest of the month. Highs next week will generally stay in the 50s with overnight lows in the mid-upper 30s.

RISING WATERS: The Mississippi River continues to flood. In eastern Iowa we are expecting the crest, with the current forecast, to be late April into early May. Rivers will not go below flood stage until mid to late May. Current river levels can always be found here: https://www.kcrg.com/page/river-levels/

