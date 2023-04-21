Cedar Rapids School Board to vote on new school building proposal

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After feedback from stakeholders and community members, the Cedar Rapids Community School District (CRCSD) administration is set to update the Board of Directors on a new proposal regarding the Harrison and Madison project.

On April 10th, 2023 two project concepts were presented to the school board; one was to renovate the Harrison Elementary building, and another was to build a new building on the Madison school grounds.

Following community feedback, the CRCSD administration will recommend a different concept for the Harrison and Madison project - to build a new building at the current site of Harrison Elementary.

“We value the community input expressed throughout the process. The board looks forward to understanding how the new concept reduces the cost, honors the history, and provides the high-quality learning environments that uphold our standard of keeping students first.” - David Tominsky, CRCSD Board President

After reviewing feedback results from the two listening sessions and survey, Cedar Rapids Community School District believes the new building proposal at the Harrison site is the most viable solution and addresses the needs and concerns of the various stakeholder groups.

The stakeholders argue that the new building at the Harrison building is more fiscally responsible than a building at the Madison site, and that it’s an area where student enrollment is higher.

“I want to thank the Board of Education for their charge to continue discussions with our stakeholders. This recommendation to build new at the current Harrison location will provide a new future-ready learning environment for our students. If approved by the board, the new concept would address student enrollment considerations, reduce the overall cost for the project by one million dollars, and still allows for proximity to wrap-around services that our students and community need to be successful. I appreciate the staff, families, and community members’ involvement. This collaborative process demonstrates the district’sdesire to remain good stewards of taxpayers’ dollars and honor the history of the Harrison building.” - Dr. Tawana Grover, CRCSD Interim Superintendent

This is the fourth new school building in the Elementary Facilities Master Plan. The first building was West Willow which opened in 2021, Maple Grove opened in 2022 and Trailside will open in 2024. If approved by the board, the new building at the Harrison site is projected to open in Fall 2025.

