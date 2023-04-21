Show You Care
Cargo containing gold worth nearly $15 million stolen from Toronto airport, police say

A container with items worth nearly $15 million was stolen from a Toronto airport Monday night, according to police.
A container with items worth nearly $15 million was stolen from a Toronto airport Monday night, according to police.(gerenme via Canva | File image)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TORONTO (CNN) - Canadian authorities say a cargo container worth nearly an estimated $15 million has been stolen from an airport in Toronto.

Authorities said that cargo was unloaded from an aircraft at the Toronto Pearson International Airport Monday night and was transported to a holding facility.

However, it was then removed by “illegal means,” according to police.

Inspector Stephen Duivesteyn, with Peel Regional Police, released further details regarding the theft on Thursday.

“The container contained a high-value shipment. It did contain gold but was not exclusive to gold. It contained other items of monetary value,” said Duivesteyn, estimating the contents are worth about $15 million ($20 million Canadian dollars).

Currently, no arrests have been made and police have not released any information on potential suspects or the airline involved.

Police would not speculate on whether this was a “professional” job, saying it was too early in the investigation.

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority declined to immediately comment, citing the situation remains an active investigation.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

