Board of Regents approve plan in tornado recovery for UI research lab

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A University of Iowa research lab is looking to rebuild after last month’s tornado outbreak badly damaged it. The Board of Regents has approved a plan to make repairs to the IIHR- Hydroscience and Engineering building in Coralville.

“It’s good that everyone took the warning seriously and wasn’t in the building because it’s not unusual for some of us to still be there, 4-o-clock on a Friday, that’s not late,” said Priscilla Williams, Post Doctoral Research Scholar at the College of Engineering.

University of Iowa staff have been guiding the College of Engineering since the tornado hit their research lab. Troy Lyons, the Associate Director for IIHR-Hydroscience and Engineering, said that includes working to communicate in how they work with their sponsor in their current research project and recovery of the space.

“That’s been difficult and challenging and quite honestly since the storm happened it’s been just a flurry of activity of who do you communicate with and when and what’s the proper steps moving forward,” said Lyons.

The project included a reduced-size model of a dam that exists in real life in Southern California, this model was destroyed. The research was looking at improving fish passage past an existing structure in a river.

“The research side we can recover from, the building part of it we can recover from that, but knowing that people were safe,” said Lyons.

The Iowa Board of Regents has approved the request from the University of Iowa to make repairs to the lab. This includes replacing a large metal building, including its HVAC, plumbing, and specialized research equipment. It’s unclear how much money would go into funding.

“There’s 10 overhead doors and only one of those remained the rest were completely blown off the building,” said Lyons.

