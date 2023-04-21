Apprenticeship program begins in Johnson County

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -This week Johnson County launched an apprenticeship program thanks to funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. This is according to the Corridor Business Journal.

The county will put around $800,000 in ARPA funds towards the program. The goal is to enhance workforce while lowering barriers to get a job.

To start, the county is looking for an EMT apprentice. The apprentice will receive on-the-job training and experience working for the county.

”The first one that we have ready to go is the ambulance program and so being able to cover tuition, books, you know uniforms, all those things to make sure that those that participate in the apprenticeship program have those lower barriers,” said Paola Jaramillo Guayara, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Coordinator in Johnson County.

The county says other apprenticeships are in the works as well. Those looking to apply can visit the Johnson County website.

