Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Woman almost faints after seeing $1 million prize

Eunice Brown chose to take home the lump sum amount of $600,000, before taxes.
Eunice Brown chose to take home the lump sum amount of $600,000, before taxes.(NC Education Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (Gray News) – A woman in southeastern North Carolina nearly fainted after winning $1 million on a scratch-off lottery ticket.

Eunice Brown told officials with the NC Education Lottery that she “had to come back down to earth” after her $30 scratch-off purchase landed her a win, adding that she “really did feel numb.”

She called her son right away to tell him the news.

“My son said, ‘I don’t mean no disrespect, but you’re lying,’” she said. “I had to send him a picture to convince him.”

Brown got lucky at the same store where she bought the lottery ticket about a year ago when she won $5,000 on a different scratch-off ticket. Her $1 million win, however, was a little more difficult to process.

“I looked at the ticket and didn’t believe it,” she said. “Like I could see it, but just couldn’t believe it.”

Brown chose to take home the lump sum amount of $600,000, before taxes.

She plans to use the winnings to pay bills and share some with her family.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honor and Respect is raising money to help keep K9 Kain with his family
Local company starts fundraiser to help keep police K9 with family
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
Boatman was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison. He agreed to pay $74,231.34 in...
Iowa man sentenced to prison for embezzlement and theft of labor union assets
Connect CR released new renderings showcasing the upcoming Alliant Energy LightLine bridge in a...
See new renderings of the Alliant Energy LightLine pedestrian bridge coming to Cedar Rapids
Univ. of Iowa students protest conservative commentator Matt Walsh’s appearance on campus
Univ. of Iowa students protest conservative commentator Matt Walsh’s appearance on campus

Latest News

School bus driver charged with child abuse after slamming on brakes to 'teach kids a lesson'
Alexa Bartell died Wednesday after someone threw a large rock at the car in which she was...
Woman killed by large rock thrown at car, authorities say
FILE - In this March 27, 2010, file photo, WWE superstar Ted DiBiase Jr., left, with brother...
Former wrestler charged in Mississippi welfare fraud case
FILE - The Twitter application is seen on a digital device, April 25, 2022, in San Diego. (AP...
Twitter begins removing blue checks from users who don’t pay
Flowers and balloons sit piled outside the Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio on Wednesday,...
5th arrest made in Alabama Sweet 16 birthday party shooting