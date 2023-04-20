Univ. of Iowa incorporates AI tools like ChatGPT into curriculum

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - AI services like Chat GPT are continuing to grow in use and popularity. And with that continued growth, brings concerns in the academic world, worries students could use the programs to cheat. But the University of Iowa is taking a different approach to AI, they’re actually using it in the classroom.

Two professors at the Tippie College of Business at UI both said incorporating artificial intelligence into lessons will help students when it’s time to find jobs.

One professor, Patrick Fan said learning to work with A-I will make them more productive and more marketable to potential employers. He even implemented an AI policy that allows students to use programs like Chat G-P-T to help with their work.

But, one key thing he hopes students take away from using AI tools is that they are just that, a tool. And at the end of the day, while it can help students, it can never replace them.

He said it can be used to improve productivity but students must know they can’t rely on it.

Another instructor using AI in the classroom echoed the advantage of teaching the programs before students get into their professions.

“They at least need to have some exposure to it in a relatively risk-free environment here. At school, it’s not costing them their career if they don’t know how to do it, it’s just costing them a couple of points,” said Carl Follmer, adjunct instructor and interim director of the Frank Business Communications Center.

Follmer said at the beginning of the semester, all of his students had heard about Chat GPT, but only a handful of them had actually used it.

He said moving forward they will actually require students to use the AI system in future assignments

