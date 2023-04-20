Tornado Watch issued for far eastern Iowa on Thursday afternoon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A narrow window of opportunity for a few isolated storms is present on Thursday afternoon as a cold front moves through the viewing area.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for the far eastern portions of the KCRG-TV9 viewing area until 8:00 p.m. This means that conditions in and near the watch area are favorable for severe thunderstorms to develop, some of which may produce a tornado.

Please note that most of the TV9 viewing area, including places like Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, and Waterloo, does not have a threat of severe weather this afternoon. If you are experiencing a strong wind out of the southwest or west at your location, the threat of severe storms is over.

Current severe weather alerts from the National Weather Service. (KCRG)

An area of low pressure in northeast Iowa is dragging a cold front through the state, with much of Iowa already behind the front and outside of any severe weather risk. The last few counties on the east side of Iowa are still in the “warm sector” of the storm system, where warm temperatures and higher dew points are found. This, along with a significant change of wind in direction and speed with height, or wind shear, provide the ingredients for storms to become severe if they develop this afternoon.

Isolated to scattered storms along the front will carry the risk of large hail, an isolated tornado, and damaging winds. Storms will move at a quick pace, between 40 to 50 mph to the northeast, as they travel out of the area.

The cold front will likely clear the entirety of the TV9 viewing area by around 4 or 5 o’clock this evening, ending the severe weather threat.

If a warning is issued for your area, seek shelter immediately. Get to the lowest floor of your home, away from exterior walls and windows. A basement is best in the case of a Tornado Warning, but the lowest floor of your home with as many walls between you and the outside as possible will provide protection. Cover your head and neck with blankets or pillows. Do not leave your safe spot until the warning for your area has expired or is canceled by the National Weather Service.

Cooler air will be in place this weekend, with highs likely well below normal and windy conditions on Friday.

