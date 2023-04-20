Rock Steady Boxing helps those living with Parkinson’s disease fight back

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - April is Parkinson’s Awareness month. For nearly 7 years, ICOR Boxing in Iowa City has offered Rock Steady Boxing classes to help those physically living with the disease. It also helps connect them to a community.

“I actually heard about it from my dentist.”

Craig Slay of Riverside, Iowa didn’t know anything about boxing before he signed up classes at ICOR boxing in Iowa City.

“You have to tell them when you have new medications or anything like that,” he continued. “I told her what I was taking and she asked why. I said for Parkinson’s. She said oh, my mother had Parkinson’s and she used to do this boxing thing in Iowa City. You should check it out.”

Slay was just shy of 61 years old when he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. Nearly four years later, he regularly attends about four to five Rock Steady Boxing classes a week.

“I guess one silver lining for me is I’m probably in the best shape I’ve been in in my life,” Slay said.

The 90-minute classes meet five times a week and focus on things such as dexterity, balance, speech and sensory function, which can deteriorate because of Parkinson’s disease. Although the class is modified, ICOR Boxing instructor and co-owner Emily Klinefelter, says it still resembles a traditional boxing workout.

“They’re still going to do the same things such as stretching, conditioning and boxing. The difference is one is no -contact boxing. We’re never going to be hitting each other. We will have them hit mitts, they might hit noodles with each other, but no head contact and body contact,” Klinefelter explained.

Although there’s no one-on-one sparring, the punching bags are a favorite for Slay.

“I guess I like hitting,” he said. “It kind of feels like you’re fighting back. I’ve heard a lot of people say that when they’re hitting the heavy bags, they just look at it as Parkinson’s. They’re punching back at it,” he added.

Beyond the physical benefits of the class, it also helps participants form a community.

“A lot of people don’t know anyone with Parkinson’s disease until they come here,”Klinefelter said. “Then, they’re here and everyone has Parkinson’s disease, so they feel comfortable. They have a bunch of other people they can relate to and everyone understands and is going through the same thing.”

Klinefelter has seen the class grow from two participants to nearly 30. She says small successes are great victories.

“There have been people who have been unable to get up and down by themselves, who now, without a chair even, they can get from the floor to standing,” she explained.

There is no cure for the disease, but Rock Steady Boxing works to help participants delay it and improve their quality of life.

“This is my lifeline, coming here. I’ll keep doing it as long as I’m able,” slay said.

