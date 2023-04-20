Risk of strong to severe storms continues through early afternoon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Watch for some showers and storms to roll through the area this morning. Hail, wind and heavy rain are all on the table as these move through and we’ll need to keep a close eye on these. Based on what’s been going on to the southwest overnight, provided these storms hold their strength (or possibly strengthen a bit more), winds of 60 mph could feasibly occur as well as hail greater than quarter size. While the tornado risk is low, it’s not entirely impossible here and the risk seems higher to our southwest with these early storms. As for rainfall amounts, totals over an inch appear quite likely in many areas.

Pinpoint Futurecast, valid at 8am, Thursday morning, April 20, 2023. (KCRG)

However, depending on just how much we warm up around the midday hours, there’s a narrow window of time in the early afternoon for a secondary severe risk. Should this occur, a fast-moving line of scattered storms along the cold front may briefly cause some severe weather. All the ingredients are there for a few isolated severe storms that could feasibly pose a tornado risk. Again, while not a guarantee of this, it cannot be entirely ruled out. It looks like they’d be out of the area by the time we hit mid-afternoon, though. In any event, it’ll be worth watching and keeping up to speed with changing weather conditions today.

Severe ingredients may still be in place yet early this afternoon. (KCRG)

As the front moves east later this afternoon, look for dropping temperatures and a gusty west wind into the weekend. This will bring some chilly air with the possibility of flurries Friday night into Saturday. Saturday looks like the coldest of the next 9 days with highs only into the lower 40s. Wind chills will be much colder, and mainly into the 20s that morning! For those with gardening and agricultural interest, the frost/freeze risk will be increasing this weekend into next week and multiple freeze warnings may be issued as a result!

Next week, plan on cooler than normal conditions to stick around for a while. Most days will only be spent into the 50s for highs, particularly as multiple small systems look to move through. Any of these will spread clouds and possible light, scattered rain showers. Systems like these tend to keep us cool and with the cold lingering for the weekend, there’s no reason to get too excited about a rapid warmup. Let’s temper expectations and keep the sweatshirts handy!

