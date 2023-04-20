Owner of Evel Knievel likeness sues Anamosa museum for alleged trademark infringement

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - A Nevada-based company is suing an Anamosa motorcycle museum, seeking damages for trademark infringement claiming unauthorized use of the likeness of Evel Knievel.

K&K Promotions, which owns the rights to rights the likeness and brands of Evel Knievel, filed a lawsuit earlier this week against the National Motorcycle Museum in Anamosa.

It stems from the museum’s use of a motorcycle and clothing made to look like those used by Evel Knievel, and merchandise sold using Knievel’s name, logos and likeness.

The merchandise includes DVDs, posters, magnets and post cards, among other items.

In the lawsuit, the company alleges the museum’s use of the Evel Knievel property gives the false impression the museum is affiliated with, endorsed by, or licensed by K&K Promotions.

K&K Promotions said it sent the museum, which charges an admission fee to see the Knievel-related items, written demands to stop using its Intellectual Property, but the museum has failed to do so.

The lawsuit alleges monetary damages in excess of $75,000, along with damage to its business and reputation.

According to a post on the museum’s website, it is closing permanently on September 5 after 22 years at its current location.

The Board of Directors for the museum cited struggles to cover wages and utilities due to low visitation.

