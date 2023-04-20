Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Owner of Evel Knievel likeness sues Anamosa museum for alleged trademark infringement

An image seen in a lawsuit filed against The National Motorcycle Museum in Anamosa alleging...
An image seen in a lawsuit filed against The National Motorcycle Museum in Anamosa alleging trademark infringement for use of the likeness of Evel Knievel.(K&K Promotions)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - A Nevada-based company is suing an Anamosa motorcycle museum, seeking damages for trademark infringement claiming unauthorized use of the likeness of Evel Knievel.

K&K Promotions, which owns the rights to rights the likeness and brands of Evel Knievel, filed a lawsuit earlier this week against the National Motorcycle Museum in Anamosa.

It stems from the museum’s use of a motorcycle and clothing made to look like those used by Evel Knievel, and merchandise sold using Knievel’s name, logos and likeness.

The merchandise includes DVDs, posters, magnets and post cards, among other items.

In the lawsuit, the company alleges the museum’s use of the Evel Knievel property gives the false impression the museum is affiliated with, endorsed by, or licensed by K&K Promotions.

K&K Promotions said it sent the museum, which charges an admission fee to see the Knievel-related items, written demands to stop using its Intellectual Property, but the museum has failed to do so.

The lawsuit alleges monetary damages in excess of $75,000, along with damage to its business and reputation.

According to a post on the museum’s website, it is closing permanently on September 5 after 22 years at its current location.

The Board of Directors for the museum cited struggles to cover wages and utilities due to low visitation.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honor and Respect is raising money to help keep K9 Kain with his family
Local company starts fundraiser to help keep police K9 with family
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
Connect CR released new renderings showcasing the upcoming Alliant Energy LightLine bridge in a...
See new renderings of the Alliant Energy LightLine pedestrian bridge coming to Cedar Rapids
Boatman was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison. He agreed to pay $74,231.34 in...
Iowa man sentenced to prison for embezzlement and theft of labor union assets
Univ. of Iowa students protest conservative commentator Matt Walsh’s appearance on campus
Univ. of Iowa students protest conservative commentator Matt Walsh’s appearance on campus

Latest News

Prosecutors made their opening statements Thursday in the trial of the Cedar Rapids man charged...
Opening statements begin in trial for Cedar Rapids man charged with killing 22-year-old woman
The Cedar Rapids man charged in the stabbing death of Devonna Walker pleaded not guilty.
Cedar Rapids man charged in fatal stabbing of Devonna Walker pleads not guilty, trial date set
Prosecutors made their opening statements Thursday in the trial of the Cedar Rapids man charged...
Opening statements begin in trial for Cedar Rapids man charged with killing woman
Police said Trevon Sanders, 21, faces multiple charges including eluding and child endangerment...
Iowa State Patrol airplane helps lead to arrest in high speed Cedar Rapids police chase