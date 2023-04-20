Opening statements begin in trial for Cedar Rapids man charged with killing 22-year-old woman

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Prosecutors made their opening statements Thursday in the trial of the Cedar Rapids man charged with killing a 22-year-old woman inside his home in April 2022.

Arthur Flowers is charged with first degree murder in the death of Emily Leonard.

He was deemed not competent to stand trial last year after making a series of claims during a hearing.

After evaluation and treatment, a judge said he is now competent to stand trial.

Investigators said Flowers called the police, saying a woman overdosed inside his home, but when officers arrived, they found Leonard’s body with extensive head injuries.

Investigators said they believe he beat Leonard to death, but at this time the motive is unclear.

In the state’s opening statements, prosecutor Heidi Weiland argued Flowers tried to hide the murder weapon.

“There was blood on top of Emily’s head and throughout the bathroom,” Weiland said.

However, defense attorney Adrian Haughton said Flowers was terrified when he called 911 on April 2, saying he had found Leonard’s body on the bathroom floor. Haughton said Flowers also cooperated with police.

“What you will not hear is any actual evidence that Arthur Flowers killed Emily Leonard, and the reason for that is because he didn’t,” Haughton said.

Jurors on Thursday heard from Melissa Bates, a 911 dispatcher in Cedar Rapids. She said she got a 911 call from Flowers on April 2, 2022.

She said he initially referred to Leonard as his girlfriend, then later as his friend.

Bates said Flowers sounded confused and upset on the phone at times. A portion of the call was played in court.

“I was in the bathtub because I’m freezing,” Flowers is heard saying on the call. “I don’t know what time it is now. I wake up, (inaudible) and then she’s on the floor in the bathroom.”

If convicted, Flowers faces life in prison without the possibility of parole, per Iowa law.

