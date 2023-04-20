Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

New federal law allows rollover of unused 529 funds into retirement account

Rules vary from state to state
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - If you are one of the almost 16 million people who have funded a 529 college savings account, you could soon be able to roll any leftover money into a retirement plan. 

The SECURE 2.0 Act, which became law in December 2022, changed the 529 account rules to allow up to $35,000 to be rolled over into a Roth IRA. The change will begin in 2024.

However, Robert Farrington, founder of The College Investor, said the rules are very strict. 

“It is only for the beneficiary, not the account owner. However, you can change the beneficiary on these accounts,” explained Farrington. “So, let’s say you have more than $35,000 in the 529 plan. Then you change the beneficiary, and you can put it into another child, or the beneficiary could actually be yourself.”  

It’s important to note that you still have to abide by the Roth contribution limits, which are $6,500-$7,500 per year. So, it might take five or six years to move all the money into the account.  

Additionally, you can only move contributions that have been in an account for more than five years.  

Farrington cautioned that every state is different and has their own 529 plan rules.  

“So even though Congress now allows the roll over from a 529 plan to a Roth IRA, your state might not,” he explained. “And I think people need to remember that. Plus, every state is going to have to pass new rules to make this comply with their existing rules.” 

You can review your state’s 529 plan here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honor and Respect is raising money to help keep K9 Kain with his family
Local company starts fundraiser to help keep police K9 with family
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
Boatman was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison. He agreed to pay $74,231.34 in...
Iowa man sentenced to prison for embezzlement and theft of labor union assets
Connect CR released new renderings showcasing the upcoming Alliant Energy LightLine bridge in a...
See new renderings of the Alliant Energy LightLine pedestrian bridge coming to Cedar Rapids
Univ. of Iowa students protest conservative commentator Matt Walsh’s appearance on campus
Univ. of Iowa students protest conservative commentator Matt Walsh’s appearance on campus

Latest News

School bus driver charged with child abuse after slamming on brakes to 'teach kids a lesson'
Alexa Bartell died Wednesday after someone threw a large rock at the car in which she was...
Woman killed by large rock thrown at car, authorities say
FILE - In this March 27, 2010, file photo, WWE superstar Ted DiBiase Jr., left, with brother...
Former wrestler charged in Mississippi welfare fraud case
FILE - The Twitter application is seen on a digital device, April 25, 2022, in San Diego. (AP...
Twitter begins removing blue checks from users who don’t pay
Flowers and balloons sit piled outside the Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio on Wednesday,...
5th arrest made in Alabama Sweet 16 birthday party shooting