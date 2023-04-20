Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Marquette prepares for potential flooding

By Libbie Randall
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Iowa (KCRG) - As of 1 p.m. on Thursday, the Mississippi River near Marquette had reached nearly 20 feet and continued to grow throughout the day. As a long-time resident of Marquette, Mayor Stephen Weipert knows the risk the city is under during a flood warning. That’s why he says preparation efforts are crucial in limiting the greatest impacts.

“Once we get to 24-25, we’re not guaranteeing anything to anybody anymore,” Weipert told TV-9. “Tomorrow under the bridge we have 80 high school kids coming and I’m sure they can make a lot of sandbags in one day.”

With the continued rise of the Mississippi River, and to assist with the sandbagging, the city announced parking is prohibited under the Marquette-Joliet Bridge.

“It’s dry under there, if it rains it doesn’t matter, we can still sandbag,” said Weipert. “So if people would just stay from under the bridge, that would be helpful.”

Weipert told TV-9 the best case scenario moving forward is if the river stayed where it’s at -- worst case scenario is if it rises over 25 feet. The record is 25 point four.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honor and Respect is raising money to help keep K9 Kain with his family
Local company starts fundraiser to help keep police K9 with family
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
Police said Trevon Sanders, 21, faces multiple charges including eluding and child endangerment...
Iowa State Patrol airplane helps lead to arrest in high speed Cedar Rapids police chase
Boatman was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison. He agreed to pay $74,231.34 in...
Iowa man sentenced to prison for embezzlement and theft of labor union assets
Connect CR released new renderings showcasing the upcoming Alliant Energy LightLine bridge in a...
See new renderings of the Alliant Energy LightLine pedestrian bridge coming to Cedar Rapids

Latest News

Iowa OC Brian Ferentz says no major changes coming after dreadful offensive campaign
Iowa OC Brian Ferentz says no major changes coming after dreadful offensive campaign
Marquette prepares for potential flooding
Marquette prepares for potential flooding
Amid efforts to make private schools affordable, a handful of schools increase tuition prices
Amid efforts to make private schools affordable, a handful of schools increase tuition prices
Iowa City Police are seeking to identify individual
Iowa City Police seek public help in identifying person of interest in vandalism case