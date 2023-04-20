Marquette prepares for potential flooding

MARQUETTE, Iowa (KCRG) - As of 1 p.m. on Thursday, the Mississippi River near Marquette had reached nearly 20 feet and continued to grow throughout the day. As a long-time resident of Marquette, Mayor Stephen Weipert knows the risk the city is under during a flood warning. That’s why he says preparation efforts are crucial in limiting the greatest impacts.

“Once we get to 24-25, we’re not guaranteeing anything to anybody anymore,” Weipert told TV-9. “Tomorrow under the bridge we have 80 high school kids coming and I’m sure they can make a lot of sandbags in one day.”

With the continued rise of the Mississippi River, and to assist with the sandbagging, the city announced parking is prohibited under the Marquette-Joliet Bridge.

“It’s dry under there, if it rains it doesn’t matter, we can still sandbag,” said Weipert. “So if people would just stay from under the bridge, that would be helpful.”

Weipert told TV-9 the best case scenario moving forward is if the river stayed where it’s at -- worst case scenario is if it rises over 25 feet. The record is 25 point four.

