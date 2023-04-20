Iowa State Patrol airplane helps lead to arrest in high speed Cedar Rapids police chase

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police said they arrested a 21-year-old man with the help of an Iowa State Patrol airplane after a high speed car chase in Cedar Rapids Wednesday night.

In a press release, police said Trevon Sanders, 21, faces multiple charges including eluding and child endangerment. A criminal complaint said a 4-year-old child was in the vehicle for the entire duration of the chase.

It started when police said they tried to talk to Sanders in the 1600 block of 34th Street southeast, near Monroe Park, south of Mount Vernon Road, at about 5:30 p.m.

However, police said Sanders left, attempting to elude officers. The chase went through a residential neighborhood, onto I-380 north and southbound, Collins Road, Blairs Ferry Road, Council Street and C Avenue.

Police said they backed off Sanders, allowing an Iowa State Patrol airplane to keep tabs on him. The pilot was able to direct officers to Sanders’ location near Oakland Road Northeast, where he was arrested.

Other charges include a felon possessing a gun, drugs, and trafficking stolen weapons.

The incident remains under investigation.

