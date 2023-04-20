Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Iowa OC Brian Ferentz says no major changes coming after dreadful offensive campaign

“We’re gonna do the same things we do, we’re gonna do them better"
By Jack Lido
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa’s offense was fell under the 18 point per game barrier in 2022, yet offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz isn’t changing much.

“We’re gonna do the same things we do, we’re gonna do them better,” Ferentz said. “I’m gonna approach my job the same way I have approached it for the last 11 seasons. My job is to help us win football games. We have a tried-and-true method.”

Ferentz was also asked about his contract revision, stipulating that Iowa needs to average 25 points and reach seven wins for him to guarantee his job. Would it change any of his play-calling?

“That’s a fair question and the answer is no,” Ferentz said. “If this is my last year as the offensive coordinator at Iowa football I’m at peace with that.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honor and Respect is raising money to help keep K9 Kain with his family
Local company starts fundraiser to help keep police K9 with family
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
Police said Trevon Sanders, 21, faces multiple charges including eluding and child endangerment...
Iowa State Patrol airplane helps lead to arrest in high speed Cedar Rapids police chase
Boatman was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison. He agreed to pay $74,231.34 in...
Iowa man sentenced to prison for embezzlement and theft of labor union assets
Connect CR released new renderings showcasing the upcoming Alliant Energy LightLine bridge in a...
See new renderings of the Alliant Energy LightLine pedestrian bridge coming to Cedar Rapids

Latest News

The Iowa Hawkeyes mascot runs onto the field, leading the team before the start of an NCAA...
Univ. of Iowa lists ticket timeline and themes for 2023 home football games
Valparaiso head coach Matt Lottich, front right, looks on as players Sheldon Edwards (13) and...
Valpo’s Ben Krikke, MVC’s leading scorer, transfers to Iowa
Iowa’s Stevens kicks his strength up a notch heading into sophomore season
Iowa’s Stevens kicks his strength up a notch heading into sophomore season
Party on the Pentacrest celebrates historic team and grateful fans
Party on the Pentacrest celebrates historic team and grateful fans