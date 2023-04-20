Iowa OC Brian Ferentz says no major changes coming after dreadful offensive campaign

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa’s offense was fell under the 18 point per game barrier in 2022, yet offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz isn’t changing much.

“We’re gonna do the same things we do, we’re gonna do them better,” Ferentz said. “I’m gonna approach my job the same way I have approached it for the last 11 seasons. My job is to help us win football games. We have a tried-and-true method.”

Ferentz was also asked about his contract revision, stipulating that Iowa needs to average 25 points and reach seven wins for him to guarantee his job. Would it change any of his play-calling?

“That’s a fair question and the answer is no,” Ferentz said. “If this is my last year as the offensive coordinator at Iowa football I’m at peace with that.”

